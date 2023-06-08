Chang (wrist) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

A hamate fracture in Chang's left wrist forced him onto the injured list in late April. He played one rehab game in Double-A before a setback caused him to pause his assignment. Chang resumed playing with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday and will likely get a few more at-bats in before returning Monday. The 27-year-old infielder was slashing .136/.174/.341 through 47 plate appearances before getting injured.