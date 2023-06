The Red Sox won't activate Chang (wrist) from the 10-day injured list this week as anticipated after he experienced renewed soreness in his surgically repaired left hand, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Chang required surgery in late April to repair a fractured left hamate bone and experienced two setbacks while on a rehab assignment. The Red Sox are hopeful that he can get back into rehab games next week, but a timetable for his return now appears up in the air.