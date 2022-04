Almora (shoulder) started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored Tuesday in Triple-A Louisville's 7-2 loss to Iowa.

Almora made his debut for Louisville after getting off to a delayed start to the 2022 season while he recovered from a shoulder injury suffered late in spring training. Before reporting to Louisville, the veteran outfielder went 5-for-16 over four games with Low-A Daytona.