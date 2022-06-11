Almora (shoulder) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Almora was held out Friday after injuring his shoulder the day before, but he will not miss any further action. Almora will man right field and hit eighth in Cincinnati's batting order.
