Almora went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Dodgers.

He took Tyler Anderson deep in the fifth inning to tie the game at 4-4, but it was the last gasp for the Reds' offense. Almora has gone yard three times in the last five games to give him five homers on the year, and since returning from the restricted list in late May after not being allowed north of the border for a road trip to Toronto due to his unvaccinated status, the 28-year-old has locked down a starting spot for Cincinnati by slashing .294/.307/.529 with 11 runs and 21 RBI through 24 contests.