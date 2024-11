Jackson signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Friday.

Although Jackson managed to record a career-high 155 plate appearances with the Rays in 2024, he continued to struggle at the plate, slashing just .122/.201/.237 with 12 RBI. However, his OPS jumped up to .855 at Triple-A Durham, so the Reds will take a flier on him and likely send him to Triple-A Louisville to begin the '25 campaign.