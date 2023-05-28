Diaz allowed a hit, hit a batter and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Cubs.

It was far from a shutdown inning, but it was good enough to protect a three-run lead. Diaz has allowed multiple baserunners in three of his last five outings, but he's been scored on in just two of his 20 appearances this season. It shakes out as a 1.83 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB through 19.2 innings, and he's converted all 11 of his save chances while adding one hold. Diaz's strong pitching this season has solidified his grip on the closer role.