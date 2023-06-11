Abbott (2-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing five hits and three walks over 5.2 scoreless innings against St. Louis. He struck out four.

Abbot got himself into a few jams in the first and fifth innings but managed to work his way out of them unscathed as the Reds provided him with plenty of early run support. The rookie left-hander was especially effective with his four-seamer in the contest, but struggled with the placement of his off-speed pitches throughout, which led to the three walks. Abbot has now won his first two starts for Cincinnati and is yet to allow a run over 11.2 innings, despite issuing seven free passes over that stretch.