Reds' Andrew Abbott: Control struggles in no-decision

Abbott did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Brewers, allowing two runs on five hits and five walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Abbott got through a tough first inning where he gave up two runs to proceed to put up a zero for the rest of his outing. The lefty walked five batters during his start, which is the most players walked in a game by Abbott all season. This contributed to a lot of traffic on the base paths as Abbott had to throw 96 pitches (only 54 strikes) to get through five innings. The 27-year-old is slated to make his next start at home against the Phillies.