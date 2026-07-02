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Reds' Andrew Abbott: Control struggles in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Abbott did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Brewers, allowing two runs on five hits and five walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Abbott got through a tough first inning where he gave up two runs to proceed to put up a zero for the rest of his outing. The lefty walked five batters during his start, which is the most players walked in a game by Abbott all season. This contributed to a lot of traffic on the base paths as Abbott had to throw 96 pitches (only 54 strikes) to get through five innings. The 27-year-old is slated to make his next start at home against the Phillies.

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