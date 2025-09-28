Abbott (10-7) earned the win against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Abbott was spotted an early lead and delivered a steady outing to secure a crucial Reds victory in their playoff push. After a rough start to September in which he gave up five runs, the southpaw closed the month with four straight outings of three earned runs or fewer. He'll finish the regular season with a 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 149:43 K:BB across a career-high 166.1 innings.