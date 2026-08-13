Reds' Andrew Abbott: Hit around in no-decision

Abbott took a no-decision against the White Sox on Thursday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

Four of the hits allowed went for extra bases, and Abbott failed to settle down after giving up four runs in the first two innings. The left-hander was also unable to take advantage of the early 3-0 lead the Reds granted him, and he's now issued multiple walks in six consecutive starts. Abbott is set to bring a lackluster 4.13 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 102:64 K:BB over 133 innings into his next start versus the Cardinals in hitter-friendly Cincinnati.