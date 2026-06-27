Reds' Andrew Abbott: Hit hard in no-decision

Abbott didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 win over the Pirates, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw was able to limit the damage despite being taken deep by Konnor Griffin in the first inning and Marcell Ozuna and Esmerlyn Valdez in the sixth, with Abbott leaving a 4-4 tie after 94 pitches (64 strikes). It's the first time in five June starts that Abbott's served up multiple homers, but on the season he's been tagged for 15 long balls in just 90 innings to fuel what would be a career-worst 3.90 ERA. He'll try to tighten things up in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Milwaukee.