Abbott will start Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Dodgers, if necessary, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Cincinnati is set to deploy Hunter Greene in Game 1 and Zack Littell in Game 2, setting up Abbott to pitch in Game 3 if the series goes beyond two matchups. The 26-year-old southpaw put together a solid finish to the 2025 regular season, turning in a 2.78 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 22.2 frames during his final four starts.