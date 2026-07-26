Reds' Andrew Abbott: Quality start despite shaky control

Abbott allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Sunday.

Abbott has a 24:14 K:BB across 27 innings over his five starts in July, allowing 12 runs (11 earned) in that span. He's been able to limit the damage since he hasn't given up more than five hits in any start this month, but that hasn't been enough to earn him a win. The southpaw is at a 3.85 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 94:54 K:BB through 117 innings over 22 starts. Those 54 walks are already a career high, and it doesn't help that he's posted a career-worst 7.2 K/9. Abbott's next start is projected to be at home versus the Pirates.