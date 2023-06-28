Abbott (4-0) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over six innings against the Orioles. He struck out eight.

Abbott continued a stellar start to his big-league career, delivering a third quality start through four outings. The 24-year-old southpaw now has 18 strikeouts in his last two starts (12 innings) after punching out 12 over his first 17.2 innings. Abbott sports a sparkling 1.21 ERA with a 0.94 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB on the campaign. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively lined up for this weekend against the Padres.