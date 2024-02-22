Abbott is scheduled to make his first Cactus League start Monday in a split-squad game versus the Mariners, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Though his performance faded over the second half of the season, Abbott still submitted a promising rookie campaign in 2023, compiling a 3.87 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 120:44 K:BB over 109.1 innings. While Cincinnati beefed up its starting depth in the offseason with the additions of Frankie Montas and Nick Martinez and the expected return of Nick Lodolo (tibia) from injury, Abbott's spot in the Reds' Opening Day rotation still seems to be fairly secure.