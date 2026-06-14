Reds' Andrew Abbott: Solid in no-decision

Abbott did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Diamondbacks, allowing a run on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Abbott was sharp Sunday, with the lone run he allowed coming on a Tommy Troy solo homer in the third inning. Abbott's held opponents to three runs or fewer while going at least five innings in each of his last nine starts, posting a 2.29 ERA in that span (51 innings). Overall, Abbott's ERA is down to 3.95 with a 1.41 WHIP and 58:36 K:BB across 15 starts (79.2 innings) this season. The southpaw is currently lined up to face the Yankees on the road in his next outing.