Aquino is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

With Nick Senzel (hamstring) drawing back into the lineup at designated hitter and with Stuart Fairchild being rewarded with another start in the outfield after homering in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Washington, Aquino will hit the bench following six consecutive starts. Assuming Senzel is ready to handle a regular role in the outfield in short order, Aquino's starting opportunities will likely come mainly against left-handed pitching moving forward. Left-handed hitters Jake Fraley and TJ Friedl should continue to play alongside Senzel in the outfield when the Reds oppose right-handers.