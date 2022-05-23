The Reds returned Aquino to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.
Aquino was called up Friday to fill an open roster spot after four the Reds placed four players on the restricted list ahead of their three-game series in Toronto. He made the most of his opportunity in his lone start during the series, going 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays. He'll now return to Louisville and look to earn another call-up later this summer, though he no longer possesses a spot on the 40-man roster.
