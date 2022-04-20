Aquino will start in right field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Padres.

With a southpaw (MacKenzie Gore) on the hill for San Diego, the righty-hitting Aquino will get the nod in right field over Jake Fraley. Both Aquino and Fraley could form a platoon in right while Tyler Naquin (illness) is on the COVID-19 injured list, while Nick Senzel and Tommy Pham should occupy the other two spots in the outfield in most games. Aquino has now started in eight consecutive games, though a number of his starts came while Senzel was on the COVID-19 IL. Even on days Fraley mans right field, Aquino could still have a path to at-bats at designated hitter while the Reds are without all of Naquin, Jonathan India (hamstring), Mike Moustakas (biceps), Tyler Stephenson (concussion), Donovan Solano (hamstring) and Max Schrock (calf).