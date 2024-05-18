The Reds recalled Spiers from Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

Spiers will come up from the minors to replace Justin Wilson (shoulder), who landed on the 15-day IL on Friday. Spiers allowed three runs in four innings during his season debut in early April, but he has fared much better in Triple-A with a 2.43 ERA and 1.12 WHIP. The 26-year-old right-hander has been used as a starter in seven of his eight appearances at Louisville this year, though he will likely be used as a multi-inning reliever while with the Reds.