Reds' Chase Burns: Inks seven-year contract extension

The Reds have agreed to terms with Burns on a seven-year, $105 million contract extension, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The deal will begin in 2027 and run through 2033 and is a major-league record for a pitcher with less than four years of service time. Burns made his first All-Star team in 2026, carrying a 2.54 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 118:37 K:BB over 102.2 frames across 18 starts into the break. The right-hander boasts a 30.8 percent strikeout rate in 31 career appearances (26 starts) at the big-league level.