Burns didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 win over the Cubs, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over three innings. He struck out four.

With the Reds out of the playoff picture, Burns is having his workload limited to close out his first full season in the majors, as he's already blown his previous career high in innings out of the water with 154.1 IP this year. The 23-year-old righty has tossed exactly three frames in all three of his September outings, posting a 4.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB in those nine innings. He'll make one more trip to the mound in 2026, a start scheduled to come on the road next week in Atlanta.