Manager Terry Francona said that Burns won't make his next start until Sept. 7 against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, and the Reds intend to monitor his innings and pitch counts for the remainder of the season, Joe Danneman of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Though he had no formal restrictions in place over his first 26 starts of the season, Burns will have his workload managed the rest of the way since he's already amassed 145.1 innings in 2026, surpassing his 2025 total by more than 30 innings. More specifically, Francona mentioned that he plans to have Brandon Williamson (shoulder) -- who is set to return from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday against the Padres -- piggyback the 23-year-old Burns whenever the latter's turn in the rotation comes up in September. With a 65-72 record, the Reds are virtually eliminated from playoff contention, so ensuring the long-term health of their young ace will take on added import over the final month of a non-contending season.