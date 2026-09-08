Burns walked one and struck out five over three scoreless, no-hit innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Monday.

Burns' workload is being curtailed late in the season. He threw just 44 pitches (26 strikes) in this contest, and similar pitch counts can be expected for the remainder of his starts. Unless he moves to the back half of a piggyback situation, it will be virtually impossible for him to work deep enough to qualify for wins. Burns is at a 2.73 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 176:51 K:BB through 148.1 innings over 27 starts this year. He is expected to work in tandem with Brandon Williamson again over the weekend in Milwaukee.