Burns did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Brewers, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out five.

Burns was limited to 56 pitches as the Reds continue to limit the young right-hander's workload down the stretch. Both of the runs charged to Burns came on a Joey Ortiz homer in the second inning, the 16th long ball he's given up this season. Overall, Burn's ERA now sits at 2.80 across 28 starts (151.1 innings) this year with a 1.15 WHIP and 181:54 K:BB. He's tentatively in line to face the Cubs at home his next time out.