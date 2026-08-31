Burns (15-3) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings against the Cubs. He struck out seven.

Burns surrendered a leadoff homer to Pete Crow-Armstrong but was able to turn in a fairly respectable outing, falling one out shy of a quality start. The hard-throwing right-hander took a step back in August, posting a 4.13 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB across 32.2 innings (six starts) in the month. Overall, Burns owns a stellar 2.79 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 171:50 K:BB through 145.1 innings (26 starts). His next start is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Brewers.