The Reds placed Burns on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right groin strain.

The right-hander's workload has been limited during the final weeks of his rookie campaign, and he'll be shut down a bit early due to a groin injury. Burns elected not to pitch in the All-Star Game in July due to a similar injury, but there's no indication this is a serious concern. It was a strong debut season for the 23-year-old, who went 15-3 in 2026 with a 2.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 185:56 K:BB across 154.1 innings.