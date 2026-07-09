Reds' Chase Burns: Lacks control in 11th win

Burns (11-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing three runs on three hits and six walks in five innings. He struck out two.

Burns nabbed the win Wednesday but certainly didn't have his best stuff, walking a season-high six and matching a season low in punchouts. The hard-throwing right-hander was still able to hang in there for his 18th consecutive start with at least five frames to begin the year, needing a season-high 106 pitches to do so. Burns will bring a stellar 2.54 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 118:37 K:BB across 102.2 frames into the All-Star break.