Reds' Chase Burns: Making next start Tuesday

Burns (groin) will start Tuesday's game against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Burns dealt with a groin issue during his most recent start July 8 against the Phillies, prompting him to pull out of his first All-Star Game appearance. The injury was never viewed as a major concern, and with the All-Star break providing Burns with some extra time to recuperate, he won't have to miss a turn through the rotation. The 23-year-old righty closed the first half with an 11-1 record, 2.54 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 118:37 K:BB across 102.2 innings over 18 starts.