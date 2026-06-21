Reds' Chase Burns: Notches ninth win

Burns (9-1) earned the win Sunday over the Yankees, allowing a run on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

Burns turned in another strong outing Sunday, with New York's lone run coming on Ben Rice's home run in the third inning. The 23-year-old Burns has now held opponents to two runs or fewer while going at least five innings in each of his last 12 starts -- he's gone 8-0 with a 2.05 ERA across 70.1 innings in that span. Burns' ERA is down to 2.00 through 15 starts (85.2 innings) this season with a 1.05 WHIP and 102:29 K:BB. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently lined up to come on the road against the Pirates next weekend.