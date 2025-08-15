The Reds placed Burns on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Aug. 12, due to a flexor strain in his right elbow.

Burns last pitched a week ago in Pittsburgh and allowed one run with 10 strikeouts across six innings, and he met with manager Terry Francona earlier this week to discuss the rookie's workload restrictions down the stretch. It's unclear if those limitations are related to the injury, but the 22-year-old will be unavailable for at least the next couple weeks, regardless.