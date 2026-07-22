Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Reds' Chase Burns: Strong in 12th win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Burns (12-1) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six over five scoreless innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Burns dealt with a groin issue in his last start, but the All-Star break gave him enough time to recover. He responded with his sixth scoreless outing in 19 starts this season. The right-hander, who signed a seven-year extension during the break, is looking like a future ace for the Reds. He's recorded a 2.42 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 124:39 K:BB through 107.2 innings this season. Burns is projected to make his next start at home versus the Guardians.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!