Reds' Chase Burns: Strong in 12th win

Burns (12-1) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six over five scoreless innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Burns dealt with a groin issue in his last start, but the All-Star break gave him enough time to recover. He responded with his sixth scoreless outing in 19 starts this season. The right-hander, who signed a seven-year extension during the break, is looking like a future ace for the Reds. He's recorded a 2.42 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 124:39 K:BB through 107.2 innings this season. Burns is projected to make his next start at home versus the Guardians.