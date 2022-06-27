The Reds promoted Phillips from High-A Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Phillips was part of the haul the Reds received from the Mariners in the March trade that sent outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suarez to Seattle. The 21-year-old right-hander had performed as one of the Reds' top lower-level pitchers this season, turning in a 2.95 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 90:32 K:BB across 64 innings at Dayton before getting moved up to Double-A.