Pagan earned the save in Friday's 6-2 win over the Cubs, striking out one while recording the final two outs of the ninth inning.

Pagan entered with runners on second and third and needed just eight pitches to close out the game, recording a strikeout and a groundout. The 34-year-old has allowed seven runs over his last 10 appearances but has still nailed down six straight saves. On the season, he owns a 3.86 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB across 25.2 innings while securing 14 of 16 save opportunities.