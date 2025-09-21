Pagan earned the save in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Cubs, allowing one hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Pagan was called on to protect a three-run lead in the ninth and needed just 13 pitches to secure his second save in as many days. Since blowing a save to open the month Sept. 1, the 34-year-old has converted three straight opportunities while allowing only one earned run over his past eight outings. For the season, he's 29-for-35 in save chances with a 3.06 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 78:21 K:BB across 64.2 innings.