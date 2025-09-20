Pagan gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 28th save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Cubs.

The 34-year-old right-hander has already set a new career high in saves, but with eight games left on the Reds' schedule, Pagan's got a shot at his first 30-save campaign. Opportunities have been hard to come by of late however -- over the last month, he has a 3.18 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB through 11.1 innings, but Pagan's managed just three saves in four chances.