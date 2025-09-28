Pagan earned the save in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Brewers, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Pagan was summoned for the fourth straight day and needed just 13 pitches to close out the ninth. The 34-year-old has now converted saves in three consecutive outings and hasn't allowed a run in his past 10 appearances. For the season, he's 32-for-38 in save chances with a 2.88 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 81:22 K:BB across 68.2 innings.