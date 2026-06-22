Reds' Emilio Pagan: Starting rehab assignment Thursday

Pagan (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

The Reds haven't disclosed which minor-league affiliate Pagan will join, but Goldsmith relays that the reliever's rehab assignment is expected to be brief. Pagan has been sidelined since early May with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. Tony Santillan has pitched well lately as the Reds' closer, but Pagan should eventually reclaim his old gig once he's activated from the 15-day injured list.