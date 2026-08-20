Pagan secured the save Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning.

Pagan needed every bit of the three-run lead he was afforded, serving up a two-run home run to Jordan Walker. The veteran right-hander has established a fairly strong hold on the Reds' closer role, as Wednesday marked the first time he's been scored upon since July 19 in Colorado. He's turned his season around in a big way since coming off the injured list, producing a 2.35 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB with 10 saves in as many opportunities over 15.1 innings since the start of July.