Pagan blew the save Saturday against the Cardinals. He allowed one run on one hit with no walks while striking out four over 1.1 innings.

The right-hander entered for a four-out save after Tony Santillan gave up two runs in the eighth, but he blew the lead by allowing a solo homer to Nolan Arenado to open the ninth, his first blown save since May 6. Pagan has otherwise had a solid year as the Reds' closer, posting a 3.38 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over 32 innings and 32 appearances. That marks a notable improvement from his 2024 campaign, when he recorded a 4.50 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 38 innings in 38 games.