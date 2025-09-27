Lux started in left field and went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Friday's 3-1 win over the Brewers.

Lux was integral to the victory, which vaulted the Reds into a tie for the wild-card spot with the Mets, but Cincinnati owns the tie-breaker. He's been on a roll of late, going 12-for-35 (.343) with an .883 OPS, five extra-base hits and three RBI over the last 10 games. With Austin Hays (back) still sidelined, left field is available for Lux, who may also find opportunities at second base or designated hitter over the final weekend of the regular season.