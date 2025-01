The Reds and Lux avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.325 million contract Thursday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Acquired from the Dodgers via trade earlier this week, Lux had been arbitration-eligible for the second time. The 27-year-old slashed .251/.320/.383 with 10 home runs and 50 RBI across 487 plate appearances during the 2024 regular season with the Dodgers and is in line for regular reps against righties with his new team in 2025.