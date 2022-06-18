Greene allowed four runs on four hits and two walks over five innings during Friday's loss to the Brewers. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

All of the damage against Greene came via the long ball; Hunter Renfroe launched a three-run shot in the fourth inning followed by Willy Adames' solo blast in the fifth. Greene had allowed just five runs and no homers over his previous three starts. The flamethrowing rookie now owns a 5.26 ERA with an 85:28 K:BB through 65 frames. Greene is expected to face the Dodgers at home next week.