Reds' Hunter Greene: Earns second win

Greene (2-1) earned the win Sunday against the Rockies, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out seven over six innings.

Greene surrendered a solo homer to Hunter Goodman in the first inning but responded by allowing just one hit over the next four frames. Goodman got to him again with a two-run shot in the sixth, though Cincinnati had already plated nine runs by then. Greene's outing landed in between his two previous starts since returning from the injured list -- an eight-run clunker and a dominant seven scoreless inning 12-strikeout performance. He's lined up to face the Cardinals on the road in his next scheduled start.