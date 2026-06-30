Reds' Hunter Greene: On track to start this weekend

Greene (elbow) rejoined the Reds for the beginning of the team's road trip in Milwaukee on Monday and said that he expects to return from the 60-day injured list to start either Friday or Saturday versus the Orioles in Cincinnati, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

While Greene won't be activated until later this week, his rehab assignment has officially come to an end. Greene, who had surgery March 11 to remove bone chips from his right elbow, looked dominant over his three rehab starts (two at Triple-A Louisville, one in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League). During his final outing with Louisville on Sunday, Greene struck out four and allowed just one baserunner over 6.1 innings while building his pitch count up to 82, so he should be ready to handle a typical starter's workload in his 2026 Reds debut. Cincinnati is listing Brady Singer as its probable starter for Friday, so Greene appears to be trending toward pitching Saturday.