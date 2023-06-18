Greene (2-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings against the Astros. He struck out three.

Greene tied his season high with four walks and struck out three or fewer batters for just the second time this year, but he still posted his fifth quality start and earned his second win. The 23-year-old's 4.01 ERA could use some work, but his 97:27 K:BB through 67.1 innings is elite. He faces no competition for his spot in the rotation and will look to make it back-to-back quality starts next time out, which is lined up for a matchup against Atlanta.