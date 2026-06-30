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Reds' Hunter Greene: Rejoins team

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Greene (elbow) rejoined the Reds for the beginning of the team's road trip in Milwaukee on Monday, Rich Rovito of MLB.com reports.

While Greene hasn't been activated from the injured list, that is expected to happen in the coming day. Reds manager Terry Francona hasn't settled on a day for Greene's return, but a final decision should come Tuesday. "We're kind of working through that," Francona said. "I'd like to visit with all the pitchers first. Obviously, it could be Friday or Saturday, but that's kind of stating the obvious." Greene, who had surgery in early March to remove bone chips from his right elbow, is coming off a scoreless 6.1 innings for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

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