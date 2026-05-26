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Reds' Hunter Greene: Resumes mound work

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Greene (elbow) threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

It's the first time Greene has thrown from the mound since he underwent surgery in mid-March to remove bone chips from his right elbow. There's no word on what his velocity was, but Greene might not have been throwing at full intensity, anyway. The right-hander will likely need a couple more bullpen sessions before progressing to facing hitters and eventually going out on a rehab assignment. Greene is aiming to rejoin the Reds' rotation sometime in July.

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