Reds' Hunter Greene: Resumes mound work

Greene (elbow) threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

It's the first time Greene has thrown from the mound since he underwent surgery in mid-March to remove bone chips from his right elbow. There's no word on what his velocity was, but Greene might not have been throwing at full intensity, anyway. The right-hander will likely need a couple more bullpen sessions before progressing to facing hitters and eventually going out on a rehab assignment. Greene is aiming to rejoin the Reds' rotation sometime in July.