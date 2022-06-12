Greene didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over five-plus innings. He struck out seven.

The rookie seemed headed for his fourth quality start of the season after tossing five scoreless innings, but Greene ran into a bit of trouble in the sixth and got the hook after 101 pitches (65 strikes). The Reds' bullpen then imploded in the late innings to cost him his fourth win. Greene continues to put a shaky start to the season behind him, and over his last six outings he sports a 3.18 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB through 34 innings.